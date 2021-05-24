Nawaqanitawase pushes to fill fullback void

Waratahs outside back Mark Nawaqanitawse has expressed his desire to take the fullback jersey left by Jack Maddocks as they prepare for Super Rugby Pacific.

Maddocks’ departure to French club Pau has left a vacancy at the back, having slotted into the position since the departure of Kurtley Beale.

Having started his career mainly on the wing, Nawaqanitawse was shifted to fullback for their final match of the season against the Chiefs after a hand injury to Maddocks.

The 21-year-old admits he’s using the pre-season to find the necessary fitness and consistency to ensure the switch is permanent come 2022.