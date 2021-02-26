Nawaqanitawase on the wing for Waratahs

Winger Mark Nawaqanitawase and his Waratahs team is facing a mammoth challenge ahead of their Super Rugby AU round two clash against the Brumbies tomorrow.

With injuries and suspensions forcing a host of changes for the New South Wales side.

Centre Alex Newsome has been named stand-in captain for the injured Jake Gordon while Izaia Perese will miss three weeks after being suspended for a dangerous tackle last week.

However, Lachie Swinton’s return from suspension is a welcome boost with the Test flanker joining Jack Dempsey and Carlo Tizzano in the back-row combination.

Wallabies loose forward Rob Valetini will run out for the Brumbies.

The Waratahs host the Brumbies at 8:45pm tomorrow.

Meanwhile, tonight at 8:45 the Reds play the Rebels.

In Super Rugby Aotearoa, the Highlanders meet the Crusaders at 6:05pm today and tomorrow the Hurricanes face the Blues at the same time.

Brumbies (1-15): James Slipper, Connal McInerney, Allan Alaalatoa (c), Darcy Swain, Cadeyrn Neville, Rob Valetini, Jahrome Brown, Pete Samu, Nic White, Noah Lolesio, Mack Hansen, Irae Simone, Len Ikitau, Andy Muirhead, Tom Banks

Reserves: Lachlan Lonergan, Harry Lloyd, Tom Ross, Nick Frost, Tom Cusack, Ryan Lonergan, Reesjan Pasitoa, Issak Fines-Leleiwasa



Waratahs (1-15): Angus Bell, Tom Horton, Harry Johnson-Holmes, Sam Caird, Jack Whetton, Lachlan Swinton, Carlo Tizzano, Jack Dempsey, Jack Grant, Will Harrison, James Ramm, Tepai Moeroa, Alex Newsome (c), Mark Nawaqanitawase, Jack Maddocks

Reserves: David Porecki, Tetera Faulkner, Sio Tatola, Jeremy Williams, Hugh Sinclair, Henry Robertson, Tane Edmed, Triston Reilly