Nawaqanitawase makes Wallabies squad

Waratahs winger Mark Nawaqanitawase who has paternal links to Bemana in Nadroga has made the Wallabies squad for the first time.

The 22 year old is one of five new players in Coach Dave Rennie’s 36-man squad for the upcoming end of the year tour.

Nawaqanitawase, Sam Talakai, Ben Donaldson, Jock Campbell and Langi Gleeson could potentially debut in Europe.

Donaldson and Nawaqanitawase impressed in the Australia A program in Fiji and Japan, alongside Test-centurion Michael Hooper has also been named to re-enter the environment for the first time since the side travelled to Argentina, with the 123-Test capped James Slipper named to continue as captain of the side for the upcoming tour.

Rennie has chosen two overseas-based players in the squad, with La Rochelle’s Will Skelton in line for more game time in Wallaby gold while fly-half Bernard Foley is the other.

Rob Valetini is another player with links to Fiji that have made the cut while Marika Koroibete, Suliasi Vunivalu, Serupepeli Uru and Filipo Daugunu have missed out.

The side will kick off their campaign with a Test against Scotland in Edinburgh before their first Test against France in Paris since 2016.

