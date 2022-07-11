Nawaqanitawase joins Wallabies camp

Mark Nawaqanitwase

Waratahs winger with links to Fiji, Mark Nawaqanitwase has been called up by Coach Dave Rennie to join the Wallabies.

The Australia A player will not feature in the last round of the Pacific Nations Cup as he joins camp with the Wallabies ahead of final Test against England.

Nawaqanitawase and Northampton-bound lock Lukhan Salakaia-Loto are added into the squad as injury cover.

It comes as nearly a third of a 35-player squad named ahead of the three-match series have either succumbed to injury or suspension, leaving Rennie struggling for numbers.

His inclusion comes with Jordan Petaia still uncertain to feature in Saturday’s decider under new World Rugby concussion laws.

Izaia Perese will undergo further scans after he was left in agony early in the second half.