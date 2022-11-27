Nawaqanitawase inspire Wallabies in Wales

[Pic:Planet Rugby}

Bemana, Nadroga man, Marika Nawaqanitawase commonly known as Mark inspired the Wallabies to a 39-34 win in Cardiff.

The Wallabies came back from 21 points down to stun Wales in front of their home crowd.

Wales was leading 34-13 with 25 minutes to go with two yellow cards on either side of half-time left the depleted, tired, and battered Wallabies out on their feet.

Player of the Match Nawaqanitawase got the Wallabies back in the contest with two quick tries.

Australia coach Dave Rennie says it was a game around momentum and he believes they got a fantastic impact off the bench.