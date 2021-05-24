Nawaqanitawase excited for Drua match

NSW Waratahs winger Mark Nawaqanitawase is expecting a gritty battle from his Fijian Drua counterparts this weekend.

Nawaqanitawase may feature for the Warratahs in the Super Rugby Pacific match against the Drua.

Speaking exclusively to FBC Sports from the Tahs training camp, he says he is at the edge of his seat for Friday night’s match.

Having played against the Fijian Drua in the National Rugby Championship, Nawaqanitawase says he is aware of what his countrymen will bring to the table.

“They’re very confident players which I love and I think they’ll make it tough for us, they’ll be fit and they’ll be fast but also they’ll be strong as well. If they want to hit us they’ll come looking for us but I’m excited about it”.

With ties to Nalebaleba in Nadroga the 24-year-old will be making his second season appearance for the Tahs.

Nawaqanitawase says learning from senior players everyday has also helped him prepare.

“I guess build that confidence so that when you get on the field you know you’ve done everything you can and you just go out there and have no excuses cause you know you’ve done everything right, to have a good time and try your best”.

Nawaqanitawase’s Warratahs side will take on the Fijian Drua on Friday at 8.45pm and you can catch the live action on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.