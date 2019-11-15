Nawaka 7s tournament has borne a lot of stars: Rodan Senior

“If it wasn’t for the Nawaka 7s tournament, we would not have Meli Derenalagi leading the Fiji 7s team right now.”

This comes from Paradise Beverages Fiji general Manager Sales and Corporate Affairs, Joe Rodan Senior.

Rodan Senior says his company believes in developing rugby for the grassroots community.

He believes tournaments such as the Nawaka 7s tournament enables youth to find a pathway for the betterment of their career in sports.

“A lot of our players that have come through the sevens team you know have gone on and have represented Fiji in the 15s and are playing Rugby overseas right. You know one of our top forwards, that’s just changed club from France to England, he’s one of our top forwards and now he’s earning over a million dollars.”

Meanwhile, the Fiji Bitter Nawaka 7s tournament was officially launched yesterday and will be held from the 21st to the 22nd of next month.