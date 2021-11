Nawai makes Drua squad

Suva halfback Leone Nawai is the latest inclusion in the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua for the 2022 Super Rugby Pacific season.

This has been confirmed after the official squads were released last night for the inaugural season.

The 26-year-old played for the Fijian Latui last year and was part of Suva’s Skipper Cup winning team.

Only 34 players have been announced by the Drua but, according to the Super Rugby website, Nawai is the 35th player.

An official announcement of Nawai’s selection is expected to be made this week.

Team List:



Props: Haereiti Hetet, Jone Koroiduadua, Meli Tuni, Kaliopasi Uluilakepa, Manasa Saulo, Samuela Tawake

Hookers: Mesu Dolokoto, Tevita Ikanivere, Zuriel Togiatama

Locks: Chris Minimbi, Ratu Rotuisolia, Sorovakatini Tuifagalele, Viliame Rarasea,

Backrow: Joseva Tamani, Kitione Salawa, Meli Derenalagi, Nemani Nagusa, Raikabula Momoedonu, Rusiate Nasove, Vilive Miramira, Isoa Nasilasila, Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta

Halfbacks: Leone Nawai, Peni Matawalu, Simione Kuruvoli

Flyhalves: Teti Tela

Centres: Apisalome Vota, Kalaveti Ravouvou, Kalione Nasoko, Seru Vularika

Outside Backs: Onisi Ratave, Vinaya Habosi, Kitione Taliga, Napolioni Bolaca, Tuidraki Samusamuvodre