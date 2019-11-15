Navy to meet Police Blue in Escott Shield final

The Navy rugby team is a step closer to winning the Suva Rugby Union Escott Shield competition.

The side lost in the final last year going down to Army 21-20.

However, they have bounced back stronger this year booking yet another final appearance after defeating RKS Old Boys 33-29 in the semi-final playoffs yesterday.

In another semi-final clash yesterday, Police Blue thumped QVSOB 51-6.