Navy retains Bouganville Tanoa

Navy wrestled back the Bouganville Tanoa from Army’s Bainivualiku yesterday afternoon.

The side received the Tanoa from Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama after defeating Bainivualiku 15-10.

The fourth round of the Bougainville Tanoa competition was held at Subrail Park in Labasa.

The Bainivualiku (3FIR Gold Company) team put up a strong fight to try and win the coveted Tanoa, but the boys from Stanley Brown Naval Base were too strong for the home side – successfully defending the title.

The two sides were levelled at 10 all at half time and the extra five points came from a try in the second spell.