Navy Blue scoops 2020 Escott Shield

The Fresh’et Navy Blue are now the winners of the Digicel Escott Shield after beating Police Blue 24-17 at Albert Park in Suva today.

The two defense forces came out strong in the first half.

Police clinical style of play gave them an early advantage and was awarded a penalty kick.

Article continues after advertisement

Halfback Terio Tamani booted them to a 3-nil lead.

This gave the Navy the drive to ensure they put points on the board before halftime.

The strong Navy forwards laced with Manasa Saulo, Sorovakatini Tuifagalele and Meli Derenalagi gave way to loose-head Mateo Qolisese to score a try just minutes after.

With the conversion from fly-half Jone Manu, Navy took charge of the game leading 7-3.

Police maintained composure and were awarded after try-scorer Qolisese copped a yellow card for a dangerous tackle.

Tamani successful conversion gave Police another three points as they trailed 6-7.

Both teams took advantage of the penalty and were awarded three points each as they concluded the match 10-9 to Navy at halftime.

Navy was a different team at half time as they maintained their discipline.

Despite being down two men, with a yellow card to Qolisese and Lemeki Damu, Sailors continued to drive through Police defence keeping them in their own territory.

The Navy were awarded a penalty try to give them a 17-9 lead.

Police did not stop there as they managed to add another penalty through a conversion from Tamani as they trailed 12-17.

Navy winger Malakai Vakalawa added another for his side with a conversion from Manu to further their lead 24-12.

A last-minute try from Keponi Paul was not enough as the Navy walked away with a 24-17 win.