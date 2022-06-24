Navuma to lead Nadroga

Former Fijian Drua and Flying Fijians hooker Ratunaisa Navuma will lead Nadroga in the Inkk Farebrother match against Jacks Nadi tomorrow at Prince Charles Park in Nadi.

Navuma is one of the two experienced players in the starting 15.

Head Coach and former Fiji 7s skipper Etonia Naba has named a young side to face Nadi.

Captain Navuma and Eremasi Radrodro are the familiar names in the lineup with upcoming lock Josaia Cokaibusa will wear the number five jumper.

Joining Navuma, Cokaibusa and Radrodro in the forwards are Aisake Atani, Taniela Vatunicoko, Jiuta Biau, Orisi Navavau and Joji Kunavula.

The young backline have the likes of Taitusi Lulusini, Peni Kadarlevu,Jone Dukumoi,Michael Naitokani, Esereoma Rikou,Tanieal Rakuro and Jack Volavola.

Fiji 7s squad member Panapasa Qeruqeru will come off the bench for the Stallions.

Nadi hosts Nadroga tomorrow at 3pm and you can watch the match LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on the FBC Sports channel.

In other Skipper Cup games tomorrow, Suva hosts Naitasiri at the ANZ Stadium, Northland will face Namosi at Thompson Park in Navua on Saturday while Tailevu battles Rewa at Ratu Cakobau Park.