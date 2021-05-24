Home

Naureure hoping for 13th Sukuna Bowl outing

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
December 15, 2021 4:51 pm
Seremaia Naureure

Former Flying Fijians hooker Seremaia Naureure hopes he’ll get to play his final FMF Ratu Sukuna Bowl match on Friday.

The Naitasiri stalwart has been playing for TotalEnergies Police against Subrails Army for the last 12 years.

Naureure made his Police Sukuna Bowl debut in 2009 and he says if he makes the matchday squad then it’ll be his last for the defending champions.

“I thank God for guiding and looking after me, and also blessing me with this talent and this is my 13 year in the Police Sukuna Bowl squad.Our final Sukuna Bowl side has not been finalized but I’m hoping to play my final game this year in the Police jumper”.

While Naureure is sure about his future, Army prop Vesi Rarawa still has doubts about hanging his Sukuna Bowl boots.

The much-anticipated clash will be held at 4pm on Friday and you can watch it LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports.

Overseas viewers can pay $15USD through PayPal or a credit card to watch both the football and rugby matches.

