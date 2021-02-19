Naulago scores two for Bristol in epic draw with London Irish

A double to Fijian born Ratu Siva Naulago was not enough to help the Bristol Bears maintain their lead and come away with a win over London Irish in the Gallagher Premiership.

Two tries to Naulago and scores from Piers O’Conor and Chris Vui had given the Bears an 18-point lead.

But the Exiles replied through Steve Mafi before dominating after the break.

London Irish mounted a second-half fightback with tries to Theo Brophy, Cleese and Nick Phipps and a converted try by Tom Parton leveled 5he scores at 34-all.

[SOURCE: BBC Sport]