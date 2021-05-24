Rugby
Naulago scores in first league start
February 6, 2022 12:13 pm
[Bristol Bears/Twitter]
Siva Naulago helped Bristol Bears to a 37-21 win over Newcastle in the Gallagher Premiership this morning.
The Fijian-born flyer marked his first league start of the season with a try.
Andy Uren, Luke Morahan and Alapati Leiua all crossed over the try-line for Bristol.
In other results, Saracens thrashed Bath 40-3, Nemani Nadolo’s Leicester Tigers defeated Worcester 36-16 while Wasps edged Exeter 27-26.