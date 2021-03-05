Naulago scores hat-trick as Bristol edges Worcester

Fijian born flyer Siva Naulago scored a hat-trick to help Bristol Bears maintain their lead at the top of the Gallagher Premiership with a narrow 24-23 bonus point victory over Worcester Warriors today.

The Bears took the lead in the first half with Naulago scoring a double to give them a 17-10 lead.

In the second spell, Worcester worked themselves back into the game thanks to a penalty from the boot of Billy Searle and a try from Francois Venter.

But as the game ticked into the final ten minutes, Naulago crossed for his third try and Callum Sheedy held his nerve to put his side ahead 24-23 with the conversion kick.