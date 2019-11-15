Nations Cup could be played in consecutive windows

World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont has revived the Nations Cup concept, saying that it could be played in consecutive windows.

Beaumont, who was elected for a second four-year term, said while plans were still in the early stages, there was arguments for moving the current July and November windows to allow consecutive periods of Test rugby.

Under the previous proposal, the Six Nations and Rugby Championship windows would serve as preliminary stages of the tournament with a finals structure to be played in the November window.

The SANZAAR nations had been broadly supportive of the proposal, including the prospect of expanding the Rugby Championship to allow the inclusion of Japan and Fiji and the idea of promotion-relegation.

Plans for a Nations Championship had previously been scuppered with Six Nations teams protesting the possibility of promotion-relegation.

Beaumont said on Sunday there was no reason or appetite to move current Six Nations window but that he felt there was appetite for a level of change among those countries.

