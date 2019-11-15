Home

National under 20 looking to create history

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
February 3, 2020 5:47 pm
The national under 20 side will be looking to create history in June by winning the World Rugby U20 Championship for the first time.

The side has never won the competition since its inception in 2008.

Local players have dominated the final 40 member squad and according to Head Coach Kele Leawere the number of raw talents in the team is their biggest asset.



The players are undergoing intensive training as they move closer to the tournament.

Elite Pathway Program Manager Bill Gadolo says the players are following the training programs followed by the Flying Fijians.

This is to expose the players to a professional training environment and help them prepare mentally and physically for the championship.

Fiji will play 5th place England in their first match at Payanini Centre in Verona, Italy.

The World Rugby U20 Championship kicks off from the 28th of June to the 18th of July.

