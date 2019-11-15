National reps to be released for 8 Nations tournament

There’s good news for Fiji Rugby and the Flying Fijians after the World Rugby Council approved a temporary adjustment to Regulation 9 to accommodate the release of international players for revised 2020 windows.

The adjustment to the regulation has been approved as a temporary measure to mitigate the unprecedented impact of COVID-19 on global rugby activities and provides a welcome boost for players, teams, fans, and broadcast and commercial partners.

This means our overseas based players will be released from their clubs for the one off 8 Nations tournament scheduled to kick off in October.

The temporary global player release approved by the World Rugby Council will be from October 24 to

the first weekend of December.

The temporary Rugby Championship window will be from 7th of November to second weekend of December

This temporary global window will accommodate the completion of the 2020 men’s and women’s Six Nations Championships on 24 and 31 October, a rest weekend on 7 November and four consecutive rounds of international matches.

World Rugby says with COVID-19 restrictions continuing to impact transcontinental travel and entry requirements, on an exceptional basis

The Rugby Championship 2020 will take place over a reduced six-week period between 7 November and the second week in December with SANZAAR having asked New Zealand to host.

Special measures will need to be implemented to deal with any government-required isolation period prior to the start of the competition.

The current Regulation 9 windows will return to normal after the conclusion of the temporary calendar.

