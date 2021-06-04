National 7s sides start quarantine in Australia

The national 7s sides are under quarantine in Brisbane, Australia.

Fiji 7s and Fijiana 7s landed in Australia last night for the upcoming Oceania 7s tournament.

The two teams will be in quarantine for 14 days before hitting the field in Townsville.

The much-anticipated PacificAus Sports Oceania Rugby Sevens may be the last chance Fiji has to have warm-up matches before the Tokyo Olympic Games next month.

From the 18 men squad that left, five will be dropped while the remaining 13 will don the national colors in the Tokyo Games.

The Oceania Rugby Sevens will be held on the 25th and to the 27th of this month in Townsville, Australia.