Natabua end Cuvu's Deans hopes

Natabua High School overpowered a determined Cuvu College side with a 29 – 21 win to secure a spot in the final at the Western Zone Deans under-18 competition.

The win means Natabua is one of the two western teams through to the national quarterfinals.

However, the loss has ended Cuvu’s hopes of making the Deans top eight as three teams from the southern and eastern zones plus two from the west qualify for the national quarterfinals.

Article continues after advertisement

Natabua played possessive rugby and kept Cuvu on its heels throughout the 70 minute match.

A 50 meter dash to the score-line by Natabua’s Simeli Tuiteci saw his side leading 24-14 at halftime.

Natabua’s defense was too strong for Cuvu as they pushed away the Nadroga side from their try-line on four occasions.

Cuvu was trailing 21-24 with seven minutes remaining but Natabua’s Malakai Tuibobo’s try in the dying seconds pushed them to a 29 – 21 victory.