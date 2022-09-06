Natabua eyes Western Zone title

[File Photo]

Natabua High School’s under-18 rugby team will be going after the Western Zone Secondary School Rugby Union title.

The side beat Cuvu College 29-21 in a tough battle at Prince Charles Park last Saturday and has another mountain to overcome this weekend in the final.

Coach Raikiwasa Loanakadavu says the boys from the sugar city will need to improve against Ba Provincial Freebird Institute on Saturday.

Article continues after advertisement

“It has been tough, even the last minutes for this game got us on our feet and we are thankful that the boys pulled through, it is all part of the game. Sometimes there will be situations like this where it all comes down to the final second and we as a team should learn to overcome it.”

The Ba Provincial side defeated Ratu Navula 27-26 in the second semi-final.

Natabua High School and Ba Provincial Free Bird will fight for the top spot in the Western Zone final on Saturday.

Both teams have qualified for the Deans quarterfinals.