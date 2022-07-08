Nasove rated highly

[File Photo]

Fijian Drua flanker Rusiate Nasove was one of the standout players for the Flying Fijians in round one of the Pacific Nations Cup against Tonga.

Head Coach Vern Cotter was full of praises for the Nadroga man and says his performance was convincing enough to give him another go.

“He is the most hardworking player on the paddock so if you look at his cover tackles in the wide channels, the number if carries that he had, his defensive efforts, he is a tireless worker. Sometimes you don’t see the flash but he is a worker and you can’t go wrong with people that work from start to finish so, he deserves another start.”

Along with Nasove, his loose forward partners in the likes of Mesulame Kunavula and Albert Tuisue will also get their second start.

Their drive in the forwards will be impeccable against an Australian side that is hungry for its first win.

Australia A Coach Jason Gilmore says it’s going to be an epic battle.

“We got two games to go and Fiji is going to be a real battle in Fiji, we know that. The crowd is going to really get behind their local teams and they should and we’ll worry about Tonga after Fiji and we’re putting our heads down for two wins against Fiji that’s for sure”

The Flying Fijians take on Australia A tomorrow at 3.30pm.

Before this Samoa battles Tonga at 12pm and you can watch both matches live on FBC Sports.