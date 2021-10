Nasoqeqe signs for Houston Sabercats

Fiji born Keni Nasoqeqe has signed for American club, Houston Sabercats for the 2022 Major League Rugby season.

The 27-year-old joins Fijian and USA 7s player, Matai Leuta, former Naitasiri winger Veramu Dikidikilati, Apisai Tauyavuca and Paula Balekana.

The barnstorming forward played for San Diego Legion for the last three seasons.

He played with Jasa Veremalua, Save Totovosau and former national U-20 and Fiji Warriors winger, Tira Welagi.