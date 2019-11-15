Nasoko impressed with Yasawa’s performance so far

Former national 7s captain and Yasawa rugby player Kalione Nasoko is proud of the performance of the ‘Marlins’ so far in the Skipper Cup competition.

Making their debut in the top domestic 15s competition this year, Yasawa have proven their worth keeping other teams on their feet with their unpredictable play.

The side is yet to secure any wins but have been holding top teams to close results seeing a 30-31 loss to Namosi, 12-14 to Lautoka, 3-10 to Suva and 5-17 to Nadi.

Article continues after advertisement

Nasoko says Yasawa have so far proven to be a side to reckon with and they will maintain to build their momentum come the next rounds.

“It’s back to the drawing board now and back to recovery. It’s our first year and we are still learning and we’ll keep on improving week by week so we’ll just go back to recovery now and prepare for Tailevu.”

Yasawa will take on Tailevu on Saturday at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.”

Other games will see Nadi hosting Nadroga at Prince Charles Park, Naitasiri to take on Suva at the ANZ Stadium and Lautoka to challenge Namosi for the Farebrother Sullivan Trophy.

The date and venue of the Farebrother challenge is yet to be confirmed.