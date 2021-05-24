Home

Nasinu Touch hopes for more women participation

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
December 19, 2021 12:26 pm
[Source: Touch Fiji Federation]

The Nasinu Touch Association is anticipating a colorful future and hopes to expand its reach soon.

Formed in a span of three weeks, the association had its first-ever successful tournament last weekend.

More than 300 players turned up for the one-day tournament with teams from the 16 communities in the Nasinu-Nausori area.

Article continues after advertisement

President Diana Buadromo says the large turnout was expected and it is a positive indicator of the impact of the sport in many communities.

Buadromo says an area they lacked in and hope to improve is the participation of women.

“We hope to boost women’s participation in the sport. We want to break that mentality that it is only a sport for men. Touch rugby is for everybody and we would like to have more women in our teams.”

The Association is planning to have its next tournament by the end of this month.

