Nasinu to boost franchise competition

The inclusion of the Nasinu Touch Association in Touch Federation Fiji’s franchise competition will be a major boost this year.

Previously, Suva and Nadi were the only two associations that took part in the franchise competition, but with Nasinu coming in, the competition will be on a different level.

TFF President, Tevita Mau says this will help broaden the base of players they can select from for the national squad.

“Nasinu will be part of the elite competition and we will also like to have them represented at the franchise level. It’s again an opportunity to broaden our base of players.”

TFF team is now focused on putting together a team to represent Fiji in the sport in next year’s Pacific Games.