Nasinu Secondary School’s under-17 team remains unbeaten in the South Eastern Zone Fiji Secondary Schools Rugby League competition.

The side defeated Gospel Saints 32-6 at the Marist Brothers high school ground.

In the under-15 grade, Rishikul was defeated 0-32 by Nasinu Panthers.

Article continues after advertisement

The competition continues at Marcellin Primary School in Vatuwaqa and Marist Brothers High School ground in Flagstaff.