Nasinu rugby renews partnership with Ram Sami worth $120k

The Nasinu Rugby Union is proud that some of the players that played for them have gone overseas while others have joined Skipper Cup teams this year.

Former Flying Fijians prop and Nasinu rugby President Paula Biu says it’s quite pleasing to see these players who have come through their system moving on in their career.

Biu adds one of the main reasons for Nasinu’s success since the union was revived in 2015 is the financial support of Ram Sami Fiji Limited.

He says the union has really grown with the support of the Nasinu based company.

“The contribution of Ram Sami and company providing financial support to the union that we managed to have a good club competition and we have increased our competition from one since 2015, this season we have two competitions.”

Nasinu rugby will be financially viable in the next five years after Ram Sami today penned a new deal with the union.

Ram Sami has bee supporting Nasinu for the last four years and today they signed a new partnership worth $120,000.

Nasinu is playing in the Vanua Championship and at the moment they are third on its pool behind Northland and Rewa while Northern Bulls from Naitasiri is fourth.