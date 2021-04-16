Nasinu Panthers beat RKS Eels in U-19 final

Nasinu Secondary School Panthers are the new Vodafone Fiji Secondary Schools Rugby League Under-19 champion.

This is after they defeated Ratu Kadavulevu School Eels in the final 12-8 at the ANZ Stadium this afternoon.

Winger Josaia Naoka dived over in the corner for the Panthers first try in the 13th minute for a 4-nil lead.

Article continues after advertisement

RKS found it difficult to settle in the match with some basic errors but they managed to register its first points when the Principal’s namesake Naisa Toko sliced through the Nasinu defense in the 26th minute to the delight of the Lodoni crowd.

The try was unconverted for a 4-all draw at halftime.

Nasinu winger Mosese Volavola put his side in front 6-4 in the 40th minute with a penalty before Epineri Ragigia crashed over for their second try.

The Panthers were leading 10-4 but just two minutes later RKS went in for its second try to Clement Garnett, however, the conversion was unsuccessful as RKS trail 8-12 with five minutes remaining.

There were a few opportunities for RKS in the final two minutes but they failed to capitalize.