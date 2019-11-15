Home

Nasinu beat Northland in Vodafone Vanua Challenge

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
August 22, 2020 3:37 pm

The Ram Sami Nasinu Rugby side has started the Vodafone Vanua campaign on a winning note after edging Northland 15-14 at Saint Marcellin School grounds in Vatuwaqa today.

In other matches Nanukuloa defeated Ra 34-19, Ovalau edged Cakaudrove 10-7, Rewa drew with Northern Bulls nil-all, Malolo won by default over Navosa, Serua beat Ba 7-3, Macuata won over Bua 6-5 and Tavua 19-15 Vatukoula.

In the women’s division, Nanukuloa 40-5 Ra, Ovalau 25-22 Cakaudrove, Northland 32-19 Nasinu, Serua 48-22 Ba, Macuata 34-10 Bua and Vatukoula 29-7 Tavua.

The Under-19 grade, Nanukuloa 14-0 Ra, Cakaudrove 18-17 Ovalau, Rewa 8-6 Northern Bulls, Northland 15-8 Nasinu, Macuata 11-0 Bua, Ba 23-3 Serua and Vatukoula 5-5 Tavua.

