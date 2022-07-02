Nasilasila lives father’s dream

[Source: Supplied]

Isoa Nasilasila’s dad always knew his son had the potential, ever since he was playing in the Australian Football League.

Isoa is one of the five players making their Flying Fijians debut today as they gear up to face Tonga at the HFC Bank Stadium.

Nasilasila snr has already been through two Flying Fijians trials but failed to make the final cut, so to see his son live his dream is emotional.

Growing up among three brothers, young Isoa played through AFL, rugby league and rugby union throughout his school years.

He says to see his son proudly representing the vanua of Vuda makes him a proud father.

“So to see the young fella donning his first Fiji jumper it is a dream come true for any father playing any sport so we kept thanking Isoa, thank you for putting us in this position to make us feel this way”

The Flying Fijians will face Tonga at 3.30pm at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

Australia A play Samoa at 1pm.