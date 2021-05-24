Nasaroa blessed to learn from former stars

Subrails Army prop Joseva Nasaroa was still in primary school when players like former Flying Fijians prop Vesi Rarawa and former Fiji 7s rep Josaia Lotawa were playing in the FMF Sukuna Bowl.

The 22-year-old former Queen Victoria School student made his Sukuna Bowl debut for Army off the bench last year.

Nasaroa was part of the QVS Under-18 side that lost to Jiuta Wainiqolo’s RKS side in the 2017 Deans final.

Speaking to FBC Sports, he says it’s quite a blessing to have the senior players around.

‘It’s a blessing to be playing against experienced players you know players who have been representing the nation, Flying Fijians and sevens players like Josaia Lotawa and Vesi Rarawa’.

Other familiar names in the Army squad includes former Fiji 7s rep Jiuta Takubu, Jone Manu, Vasikali Mudu, Manoa Tamaya, Aporosa Kenatale and Inia Tawalo.

The much-anticipated clash between Army and TotalEnergies Police will be held at 4pm tomorrow and you can watch it LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports.

Overseas viewers can pay $15USD through PayPal or a credit card to watch both the football and rugby matches.