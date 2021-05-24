Narrowing the team will be difficult, says Gollings

Fiji 7s men’s head coach, Ben Gollings, believes it will be hard to narrow down the team after an impressive week of training.

Gollings says he is trying a new strategy to try and adapt to more teamwork within the team.

The national side trained in Sigatoka this week and ended their week-long training session at the Sigatoka Sand Dunes.

Gollings says the players added a lot of value to the sessions, which is what he has been aiming for within the team.

“A great way to finish the week, I’ve heard the boys don’t usually train at this time because of the rain we weren’t able to use fields so we’ve adapted really well and they’ve applied themselves really well and I think we’ve got a lot of value out of that session so it’s been a great week and hopefully we can keep building off this week.”

The players will be released to their clubs to prepare for the second leg of the Fun Flavour Super 7s Series next weekend.