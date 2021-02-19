Nareki starts, Squire returns for Highlanders

Former All Blacks 7s speedster Jona Nareki has been named to start on the wing for the Highlanders against the Crusaders tomorrow in the opening round of Super Rugby Aotearoa.

Nareki will run out in the number 11 jersey in a backline stacked with attacking potential.

Mitch Hunt starts at flyhalf with Solomon Alaimalo at fullback, Connor Garden-Bachop on the right-wing and Ngantungane Punivai at center.

Article continues after advertisement

A notable inclusion in the Highlanders match-day squad is the former All Black Liam Squire.

Squire is officially back in New Zealand rugby and Head Coach Tony Brown has placed his faith in the rugged loose forward, naming him on the bench.

Meanwhile, starting on the opposition is Crusaders Sevu Reece who will don the number 14 jersey.

The Highlanders will host the Crusaders at 6:05pm tomorrow and on Saturday the Blues takes on the Hurricanes at the same time.