Nareki starts for Highlanders

Two Fijians have been named in the Highlanders side to take on the Chiefs on Saturday but one of them will come off the bench.

Jona Nareki is starting on the wing while All Blacks 7s star Vilimoni Koroi will make his Highlanders debut if he is called upon.

Former Reds winger Kirisi Kuridrani and Tevita Nabura have been left out of the Highlanders round one team.

The Highlanders side contains a few surprises with Head Coach Aaron Mauger selecting little-known Canterbury wing Sam Gilbert in the number 14 jersey.

The Chiefs will name their side later today and two Fijians Pita Gus Sowakula and Kini Naholo are available for selection for the Waikato based franchise.

The Highlanders will host the Chiefs at 6:05pm on Saturday while on Sunday the Blues play the Hurricanes at 3:05pm.