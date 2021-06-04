Nareki scores twice in Highlanders win

Fijian born Jona Nareki dived over twice for the Highlanders dominant 59-23 win over the Waratahs last night.

Waratahs winger with links to Fiji, Mark Nawaqanitawase also got a try under his name.

Michael Collins got the first points with a converted try just three minutes into the match to put the Highlanders in front.

The Waratahs narrowed the score-line down to five after Will Harrison slot through three points before Josh Maddocks dived over to snatch a 10-7 lead.

Their lead was short-lived Patelesio Tomkinson got one back for the New Zealand side.

Tries kept coming as Nawaqanitawase scored in the corner in the 18th minute only for Highlander’s Ethan De Groot to answer four minutes later bringing the score-line to 19-17.

The Waratahs took a 20-17 lead seven minutes after through a Harrison penalty.

Tries to Ash Dixon and Nareki saw the Highlanders trailed 33-23 at halftime.

Nareki and De Groot got their double in the second half along with tries to Kazuki Himeno and Teariki Ben-Nicholas to seal the win.