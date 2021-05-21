Home

Rugby

Nareki scores in Highlanders victory

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
May 22, 2021 8:00 am
[Source: Wide World of Sports- Nine]

Fijian born Jona Nareki opened the scoring for the Highlanders in their 25-15 Super Rugby Trans-Tasman win over the Western Force last night.

Nareki scored the opener in the 12th minute when the Highlanders pulled off a smooth line-out move and scrumhalf Aaron Smith broke through Feleti Kaitu’u’s tackle to provide the assist.

A 60th-minute yellow card to Western Force reserve prop Greg Holmes and a Highlanders try a minute later shut down their victory hopes in front of more than 13,000 fans at HBF Park.

Article continues after advertisement

The match was riddled with errors and ill-discipline with a penalty count of 12-6 against the Force late in the match before the Highlanders committed their own the final count to read 12-9.

A double to Scott Gregory, a try to Ayden Johnstone and a successful penalty and conversion by Mitch Hunt secured the win.

Tries from Toman Cubelli and Aungus Wagner with Domingo Miotti adding the extras were not enough for the Force as they paid heavily for their ill-discipline.

Three matches will be played today starting with the Blues facing the Waratahs at 4.35pm, the Chiefs takes on Brumbies at 7.05pm and the Crusaders meet the Reds at 9.45pm.

[Source: Rugby.com.au]

