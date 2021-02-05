Nareki in Highlanders first half team for Crusaders clash

The Highlanders have named their sides to take on the Crusaders on Friday in a pre-season Super Rugby Aotearoa match.

Two different sides will play in the first and second half for the Highlanders.

Jona Nareki will be on the wing for the first half team.

Aaron Smith, Ash Dixon, Liam Squire, Shannon Frizell, Josh Ioane and Nehe Milner-Skudder are all missing from both teams.

Highlanders (first half): Connor Garden-Bachop, Ngatungane Punivai, Fetuli Paea, Jona Nareki, Mitch Hunt, Folau Fakatava, Teariki Ben-Nicholas, Billy Harmon, Hugh Renton, Jack Regan, Josh Dickson, Siate Tokolahi, Liam Coltman, Daniel Lienert-Brown.

Highlanders (second half): Connor Garden-Bachop, Freedom Vahaakolo, Michael Collins, Thomas Umaga-Jensen, Scot Gregory, Caleb Makene, Teariki Ben-Nicholas, Sean Withy, Sione Misiloi, Bryn Evans, Manaaki Selby-Rickit, Jermaine Ainsley, Ricky Joackson, Ethan de Groot.