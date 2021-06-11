Nareki fit for final

Fijian winger Jona Nareki has been cleared to feature for the Highlanders in the Super Rugby Trans-Tasman final against the Blues on Saturday.

Nareki who left the field early against the Brumbies last weekend due to an injury was a possible exclusion for the grand final but has been judged fit.

The 23-year-old will start on the wing and for the first time this season, the Highlanders have named an unchanged lineup.

Article continues after advertisement

Nareki is one of the players many rugby pundits in New Zealand believe will make his debut for the All Blacks against the Flying Fijians next month.

Also declared fit for the Highlanders is second row enforcer Pari Pari Parkinson.

Ash Dixon who this week was named captain of the Maori All Blacks will play his 100th game for the Highlanders on Saturday night at Eden Park in Auckland at 7:05pm.