Narawa shines for Bay of Plenty

Fijians Emoni Narawa and Vilimoni Koroi both scored for their respective sides,Bay of Plenty and Otago in New Zealand’s NPC yesterday.

However, Narawa’s two tries helped Bay of Plenty to a 33-27 win.

Bay of Plenty gained a valuable win away from home when finally breaking free of Otago’s clutches at Forsyth Barr Stadium with first five-eighths Kaleb Trask landing penalty goals in the 74th and 78th minutes to secure the win.

In other results,Canterbury 35-22 North Harbour, Manawatu 26-36 Tasman, Northland 23-22 Auckland, Waikato 21-6 Taranaki, Southland 28-41 Wellington, Canterbury 32-28 Hawkes Bay,North Harbour 37-12 Counties Manukau.