Narawa saves the day

Fiji-born winger Emoni Narawa’s last-ditch try saved his Bay of Plenty side to a 33-32 victory against Wellington earlier this afternoon in the National Provincial Championship.

Narawa set the try by Otere Black after the hosts applied the blowtorch from a pair of scrums under the posts.

The joyous relief was clear when referee Cam Stone blew the full-time whistle.

Article continues after advertisement

Bay of Plenty dominated possession and territory, spending more than five minutes inside Wellington’s 22, only for their execution to let them down.

They created numerous chances, yet were guilty of a lack of patience and poor decision-making on a day they couldn’t have asked for better conditions.

[Source: Stuff.com]