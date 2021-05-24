Home

Narawa joins Chiefs

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
November 17, 2021 3:10 pm
Fiji born Emoni Narawa will play for the Chiefs in the 2022 Super Rugby Pacific season.

The Chiefs announced today that the 22-year-old is joining them.

The former Queen Victoria School student joined Hamilton Boys High on scholarship before heading to the Bay of Plenty.

Narawa says he’s excited to join the Chiefs and hopefully, he can put his best foot forward.

He adds he’s looking forward to being immersed in the culture of the club and reconnecting with Head Coach Clayton McMillan.

Narawa says he worked with Clayton at the Bay of Plenty and loves his style of footy.

McMillan says Narawa is an exciting utility back who has been a key contributor for Bay of Plenty over the past couple of seasons.

The Chiefs Coach says the youngster is blessed with an array of skills, and they believe their environment will give him the confidence and freedom to showcase his talent.

McMillan goes on to say that above all Narawa is a good young man who is highly motivated to contribute and take his game to another level.

The 2022 Super Rugby Pacific season will kick off on February 18.

