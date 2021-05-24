Home

Rugby

Naqaliva re-signs for Clermont

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
February 4, 2022 5:48 am
[Photo: Supplied]

Flying Fijian rep Apisai Naqaliva has extended his contract with French-based club Clermont for two years.

The 31-year-old joined Clermont in 2018 after a short stint with Bordeaux Bègles.

Naqaliva made his Flying Fijians debut last year against Spain during their northern tour.

Article continues after advertisement

He says he is excited about the season ahead.

