Naqaliva re-signs for Clermont

Flying Fijian rep Apisai Naqaliva has extended his contract with French-based club Clermont for two years.

The 31-year-old joined Clermont in 2018 after a short stint with Bordeaux Bègles.

Naqaliva made his Flying Fijians debut last year against Spain during their northern tour.

He says he is excited about the season ahead.