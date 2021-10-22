Naqaliva hopes for more Tests

Apisai Naqaliva’s dream of donning the national jumper finally became a reality, when he featured for Flying Fijians in the clash against Wales last weekend.

The 31-year-old finally got the call to join camp after Levani Botia was ruled out of the northern tour due to injury.

Though the Flying Fijians lost to Wales, the experience was something Naqaliva will never forget

Like any successful rugby player, Naqaliva says he had to make some sacrifices along the way.

“In Fiji, the lifestyle is laid back and I had to make some tough choices. So I gave up my career as a police officer to pursue my rugby career. I used my God-given talent to ensure I build a better life for my family.”

Despite not being named for the clash against Georgia tomorrow due to injury, the Wainimala, Naitasiri man says this is not the end of the road for him.

“This was something I had been working on for years, to don the national jumper. That dream, finally came true last weekend. I hope to continue representing Fiji in years to come, but it’s all in God hands now”

Georgia will host Fiji at 2:30am tomorrow and you can watch the match LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.

The replay will be at 11am on FBC Sports and FBC TV at 10:15pm tomorrow.