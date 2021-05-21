Home

Rugby

Naqali wants to be of part of 2022 Super Rugby

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
May 26, 2021 6:00 am
Former Flying Fijian Lock Tevita Naqali

The announcement of the Fiji Drua’s inclusion in the 2022 Super Rugby competition has pulled in the interest of many overseas-based players.

One of these players is Tevita Naqali.

The lanky 27-year-old has indicated that he will be available to represent Fiji when needed.

Article continues after advertisement

Since making a move to Major League Rugby, Naqali says over the years he has taught himself to always keep an open mind when it comes to rugby.

This in turn has paid off for the Nadroga native.

“Always have an open mind to learn from others and just to work hard. I know I am not the only lockout there that wants to play for Fiji but I know I will have to get better.”

The Super Rugby competition will be a new ball game as compared to American Rugby and Naqali is aware of this.

“The main goal is to always play for Fiji. If given the chance and opportunity, that would be the main goal for me to play for the Drua. I heard the news that the Drua was accepted into the Super Rugby. That would be an exciting opportunity.”

The Fijian Drua is expected to play the bulk of their home matches in Fiji, with the ANZ Stadium and Churchill Park in Lautoka as the preferred venues.

