Naqali re-signs for Old Glory DC

Former Flying Fijian lock Tevita Naqali has re-signed for Old Glory DC squad for the 2022 Major League Rugby season.

Naqali has been in form last year, appearing in 14 matches, clocking 962 minutes of playing time, punched in two tries, accounted for 124 ball carries over 514, made 107 successful tackles, and arrived at 264 rucks.

The Utility forward says he can’t wait to train again with the brothers and continue to improve from where they left off last season.

Naqali has played for the Suva Provincial Club for the Suva Rugby Union and in 2019, he traveled to Spain to play with the Valladolid Rugby Association Club.

The lock recently joined the Fijian Latui, a professional rugby team that plays in the 2019 Global Rapid Rugby Showcase Series.