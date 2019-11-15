Home

Rugby

Napolioni Ratu at fly-half for Yasawa

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
July 31, 2020 5:50 pm
Fiji 7s playmaker Napolioni Ratu will start at fly-half for Yasawa in their clash with Suva. [File Photo]

Five Fiji 7s squad members will be in action for their respective teams tomorrow in round two of the Skipper Cup.

Suva has named Jiuta Wainiqolo as one of the wingers while Terio Tamani will come of the bench.

Fiji 7s playmaker Napolioni Ratu will start at fly-half for Yasawa in their clash with Suva.

Article continues after advertisement

Nadroga will have the services of Sevuloni Mocenacagi at outside centre and Peceli Nacebe has been named as the first-five eighth when they host Namosi in the Skipper Cup and Farebrother challenge at 3:30pm.

You can watch this match LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform and the radio commentary will air on Bula FM and Radio Fiji One.

In other games, Suva takes on Yasawa at the ANZ Stadium, Tailevu meets Lautoka at Churchill Park while Naitasiri faces Nadi at Ratu Cakobau Park, Nausori.

