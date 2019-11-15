Nanukuloa raring to take on Rewa

The Nanukuloa rugby side is raring to take the field in their Vodafone Vanua Cup Challenge semifinal against Rewa.

Captain Isei Ravulo says they have been preparing very well for this crucial match and the extra break gave them even more time to fine tune certain areas.

“This week we have been working really hard on our scrum as we have been watching Rewa’s game for the past few weeks. They are good in their scrum and their forwards are really big that’s why we are working on our scrum.”

Ravulo says the support from the Vanua has been huge as the boys are all from the village.

He says it will not be an easy task as whoever wins this match automatically gets a spot in the Skipper Cup competition next year.

Nanukuloa will host Rewa at Garvey Park in Tavua at 3pm on Saturday. At 11am Nanukuloa play Serua in the women’s semifinal before Ba takes on Nanukuloa in the Under 19 semis at 1pm.

In another Vanua semifinal, Northland meets Ba at 3pm today at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

The women’s semifinal will be between Northland and Macuata at 11am and the Under 19 semifinal kicks off at 1pm where Northland battles Ovalau.

Meanwhile, in round 12 of Skipper Cup, Naitasiri play Suva at Ratu Cakobau Park tomorrow at 3pm, Nadroga meets Nadi at Lawaqa Park, Lautoka faces Namosi at Churchill Park and Yasawa hosts Tailevu at Prince Charles Park in Nadi.

You can watch the Nadroga/Nadi game LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports channel.