Nanukuloa out to create history this week

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
October 6, 2020 1:39 pm
Nanukuloa Head Coach Reverend Joji Rinakama.

The Nanukuloa rugby side aims to create history in the Vodafone Vanua Championship next week.

Nanukualoa led the Eastern division points table with five wins out of six matches and just last week confirmed its place in the Vanua semifinal after beating Serua 12-8.

A win next week in the semifinal for Nanukuloa would seal their place in the Skipper Cup next year.

Nanukuloa Head Coach and former Nadroga and Naitasiri mentor Reverend Joji Rinakama says there is still a lot of work before they take on Rewa.

“Only our offside line that is where we get more penalties and the decision making form all of them especially when we are at their danger zone. When we are on out attacking green zone, they will have to make use of the opportunity. Decision making is their downfall.”

Rewa will play Nanukuloa while Northland takes on Ba in Vanua semifinals.

Meanwhile, there will be no Skipper Cup and Vanua games this week.

The Fiji Rugby Union has postponed the games due to the unfavorable weather.

